Interior Decorator Accused of Defrauding Clients

Nathan Reynolds, owner of Insperiors, an East Greenwich interior decorating firm, turned himself in on a warrant Wednesday, Jan. 25, following felony charges for obtaining money fraudulently. He faces similar charges in Portsmouth.

Insperiors was founded in 2015; the company had a storefront office at 427 Main Street until recently.

An East Greenwich resident told police Dec. 24 they had given money to Reynolds for goods that were never received.

Editor’s note: Insperiors is a former sponsor advertiser for East Greenwich News.