Interior Decorator Accused of Defrauding Clients

by | Feb 8, 2023

Nathan Reynolds, owner of Insperiors, an East Greenwich interior decorating firm, turned himself in on a warrant Wednesday, Jan. 25, following felony charges for obtaining money fraudulently. He faces similar charges in Portsmouth. 

Insperiors was founded in 2015; the company had a storefront office at 427 Main Street until recently. 

An East Greenwich resident told police Dec. 24 they had given money to Reynolds for goods that were never received. 

Editor’s note: Insperiors is a former sponsor advertiser for East Greenwich News.

Value the news you get here on East Greenwich News? As a 501-c3, we depend on reader support. Become a sustaining (monthly) donor or make a one-time donation! Click on the Donate button below or send a check to EG News, 18 Prospect St., East Greenwich, RI 02818. Thanks.

DONATE

0 Comments

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

RELATED STORIES

Newsletter Sign Up

* indicates required

Archives

Latest Streaming

 