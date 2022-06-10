Interested in Running for Office? Filing Opens Soon

Above: Dana Gee handing in declaration of candidacy papers in 2018.

Those who want to run for local, state or national office must declare between June 27-29

This might not be a presidential election year, but there are a lot of local and state offices up for grabs this fall. The first step in that process happens later this month, when those interested in running must declare their candidacy between Monday, June 27, and Wednesday, June 29.

Locally, all five seats on the Town Council are up for reelection and four of the seven School Committee seats are up. We also have two state representative races – Dist. 30 and Dist. 24– and one state senate seat – Dist. 35

The five East Greenwich Town Council members – Mark Schwager, Mike Donegan, Caryn Corenthal, Renu Englehart and Mike Zarrella, all Democrats – have said they plan to run for reelection. On the School Committee side, the seats held by Chair Anne Musella, Vice Chair Alyson Powell, and members Eugene Quinn and Nicole Bucka, all Democrats, are up for election. So far, only Quinn, who was elected in 2018, has said he plans to run again.

For the General Assembly, Democratic Rep. Justine Caldwell (D-30) is gearing up for a reelection bid. It looks like she will have a Republican challenger – Amanda Blau of West Greenwich (which comprises a part of Dist. 30) has said she plans to run.

Sen. Bridget Valverde (D-35), a Democrat, has also said she will run for reelection. No word yet on any others running for that seat.

Because of redistricting, a section of East Greenwich is now in House Dist. 24 (find out more HERE). Evan Shanley, a Democrat, holds that seat. There is also no word yet if he will be challenged.

If you are interested in running for office, check out this pamphlet put out by the R.I. Secretary of State’s office: Run for Office. The state primary is Tuesday, Sept. 13; the general election is Tuesday, Nov. 8. Voters and candidates can find out more here: Election Calendar.

And, if you are planning a run for office, we’d love to hear from you. Email [email protected].