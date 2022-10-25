East Greenwich News welcomes opinion pieces (formerly known as op/eds) and letters to the editor. Here are some guidelines to consider when writing:

Opinion submissions should be kept under 1,000 words; letters to the editor should be 300 words or less.

Submission is not a guarantee of publication.

EG News reserves the right to edit submissions for readability, length and accuracy.

If major editing is required, we will work with the author to try to arrive at mutually agreed upon changes.

Refrain from personal attacks; they will be edited out.

Citations to studies or research papers are not allowed; writers may include a mention or link to an organization where readers could find such studies or papers.

Include a two-sentence max bio.

EG News will contact you upon receipt of your article within one day to confirm receipt and will contact you a second time within one week to confirm publication status. If you have not heard back from us within these timeframes, please contact us.

Send your article to [email protected], and put Opinion or LTE in the subject line along with the topic.