Above: Entrance to the South Kingstown Dog Park. Credit: containmydog.com

A group trying to make one happen asks for residents to speak up

East Greenwich doesn’t have a dog park (no, Scalloptown Park and Frenchtown Park are not town dog parks). Some residents have decided to try to make it happen. In truth, this isn’t the first time, but perhaps the moment has arrived.

According to Kristie Stark, who is spearheading this latest dog park effort along with Matthew Bodoff, the town is willing to help but wants to make sure residents are truly supportive. Dog parks can sound easy in theory but even if a location is found and money is raised to build one, there are still the ongoing aspects of both upkeep and management.

In particular, who enforces rules at a dog park? Who makes sure the park is kept clean and owners are respectful? At some successful dog parks, there is a strong volunteer component.

In an effort to show town officials there is widespread support for an EG dog park, Stark and Bodoff have created a survey and they are looking for everyone to take a couple minutes to fill it out.

“The goal is to understand the interest level of town residents in putting an official dog park in the town limits and to understand the wants/concerns of residents if we do so,” said Bodoff.

Here’s a link to the survey: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/LC69GND. It will be open for the next few weeks.