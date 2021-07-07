How Do YOU Think RI Should Spend $1 Billion Stimulus?

by | Jul 7, 2021

Above: Greenwich Cove. Photo by Ray Johnson

The Rhode Island Foundation wants to know – deadline July 15.

The Rhode Island Foundation is inviting East Greenwich residents to submit suggestions for spending $1 billion in broad new stimulus funding the state is projected to receive from the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). The public can submit their ideas at rifoundation.org/arpideas by Thursday, July 15, at 5 p.m. 

Later this summer, the RI plan to stage a series of facilitated forums throughout the state later to give community groups and individuals the opportunity to work together to give feedback and dig into submitted ideas, as well as to help prioritize ideas for using the APRA funds. Finally, after analyzing the public’s input, additional policy research and data collection, we’ll share a final set of recommendations with Gov. Dan McKee and leaders of the General Assembly, likely by the end of September. Here’s a link to more details — https://rifoundation.org/news/make-it-happen.

Value the news you get here on East Greenwich News? Consider supporting it by becoming a sustaining member or making a donation! Special incentive: Donations received through Dec. 31, 2020, will be matched by the Institute for Nonprofit News. We are a tax exempt 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to keeping East Greenwich a well-informed community but we need reader support! Click on the Donate button below or send a check to EG News, 18 Prospect St., East Greenwich, RI 02818. Thanks.

DONATE

0 Comments

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Archives

Latest Streaming

 

18 Prospect St.
East Greenwich, RI 02818
401.749.3115

[email protected]

Follow Us

East Greenwich News is committed to building an informed community through thoughtful, relevant and objective reporting about the people, places and events in East Greenwich, Rhode Island. We are a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and a free news source, funded by the community. Donations help us keep bringing you the local news you’ve been counting on.

DONATE TODAY

Proud member of

© East Greenwich News. All rights reserved.

Special thanks to these sponsors!

ALL DONORS & SPONSORS