House, Senate & Sch. Committee Candidate Forums: VIDEOS

by | Oct 16, 2020

EG News, together with the EG Chamber of Commerce, hosted three candidates forums this past week – between Rep. Justine Caldwell and Anthony Giarrusso for House Dist. 30; Sen. Bridget Valverde and Charles Callanan for Senate Dist. 35; and with the three candidates for EG School Committee, William Hangan, Tim Munoz, and Kevin Murphy. The forums were moderated by EG News editor Elizabeth McNamara and the questions asked were taken from those submitted by readers.

You can watch the three forums here:

House Dist. 30 – Caldwell and Giarrusso

Senate Dist. 35 – Valverde and Callanan

School Committee – Hangan, Munoz and Murphy

