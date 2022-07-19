Hot Enough? Yes, It’s Hot Enough

Above: Photo of the sun by Rajiv Bajaj, courtesy of Unsplash.

My weather app is not telling me what I want to hear, which is that temperatures will be in the 80s during the day and in the 60s at night. Not only that, but it’s insisting that temperatures will remain in the 90s and 70s through the weekend. We have AC, so what am I worried about? Then I think, what if it breaks?!? I recognize this is not healthy behavior. After all, we are both not alone. It was 104 degrees in London (London!) yesterday, to say nothing of the extreme temperatures the western U.S. has been experiencing. Still, if there’s one thing I’ve learned over the years, it’s this: everything is relative. And, relatively speaking, Rhode Island is going to be hot this week.

If you need to escape the heat, there are three “official” places in East Greenwich to do so: Swift Community Center from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday; the Police Department Community Room 24-7; and the EG Free Library, which is open Tuesday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Of course, there are also a lot of unofficial places, like coffee shops and movie theaters and the beach.

If you live near someone who is older, has a disability or is ill, check in on them and make sure they have what they need.

Here are some other suggestions from the Rhode Island Dept. of Health:

Normally, when you get hot, your body cools itself by sweating. But when it is very hot and humid, sweating isn’t enough, and your body temperature can rise very quickly. High temperatures can cause heat stroke, heat exhaustion, or heat cramps. Certain populations are at increased risk for heat-related illness during periods of extreme heat. These populations include babies and young children, older adults, and people who work outdoors.

When you are outside during extreme heat:

Stay out of the direct sun. Try to stay in shaded areas.

Wear a hat with a brim and wear sunscreen for protection.

Drink plenty of water and avoid alcohol and caffeine.

Pace yourself when you exercise.

Schedule outdoor events early in the morning, when it is cooler and the air quality is better.

Wear light-colored and light-weight clothing.

When you are inside during extreme heat:

Use air conditioning or fans, windows, and shades or curtains to keep your house cool.

Take cool showers or baths. Avoid cooking hot food indoors when the day is at its hottest.

Drink plenty of water and avoid alcohol and caffeine.

Never leave a child, pet, or adult in an unattended car during periods of extreme heat.

Watch for warning signs:

Check on friends, family, and neighbors during periods of extreme heat. Signs of heat exhaustion include heavy sweating; cold, pale, and clammy skin; nausea or vomiting, tiredness; dizziness; or headache. If someone is showing signs of heat exhaustion, move them to a cool place; put a cool, wet cloth on their body; and have them sip water. Call medical help if symptoms get worse or last longer than one hour.

Cooling centers:

Some cities and towns have cooling centers open to those who need shelter during periods of extreme heat. To find a cooling center, call 2-1-1 or visit: https://riema.ri.gov/planning-mitigation/resources-businesses/cooling-centers

More information: