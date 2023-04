Holy Week and Passover Schedules

Above: Adoration of the Cross during the Good Friday Taize service at St. Luke’s.

By Maura Legare

With the holy seasons of Holy Week and Passover upon us, we have compiled a list of all services at the various local places of worship in town in the coming weeks. Whether you are a weekly attendee or you’ve been away for a while and seeking inspiration and a community of faith, look no further than the many opportunities for worship, prayer and song in one of the many faith-filled communities throughout town.

A blessed Easter and Passover to all!

Friday, March 30

Living Stations of the Cross 1 p.m. & 7 p.m. Our Lady of Mercy Church

(performed by OLM School middle School students)

Saturday, March 31

Confessions 4 p.m. Our Lady of Mercy Church

Vigil Mass for Palm Sunday 5 p.m. Our Lady of Mercy Church

Palm Sunday, Sunday, April 2,

Mass 7:30 a.m. Our Lady of Mercy Church

Holy Eucharist 7:45 a.m. St. Luke’s Episcopal Church

Worship 9:00 a.m. Christ Church

Mass 9:00 a.m. Our Lady of Mercy Church

Services 9:30 a.m. First Baptist Church

Worship 10 a.m. First Evangelical Lutheran Church

Worship 10 a.m. Westminster Unitarian Church

Worship and Sunday School 10 a.m. United Methodist Church

Service 10 a.m. Sacred Exchange Fellowship

Holy Eucharist 10:15 a.m. St. Luke’s Episcopal Church

Worship 10:30 a.m. Christ Church

Mass 10:30 a.m. Our Lady of Mercy Church

Worship 10:30 a.m. Presbyterian Church of RI

Service 10:30 a.m. Frenchtown Church

Potluck Brunch 11 a.m. United Methodist Church

Service 5 p.m. Holy Communion Anglican Church (at Rocky Hill Grange)

Mass 5 p.m. Our Lady of Mercy Church

Monday, April 3

Mass 7:30 a.m &12:05 p.m. Our Lady of Mercy Church

Holy Eucharist 7 p.m. St. Luke’s Episcopal Church

Tuesday, April 4

Mass 7:30 a.m.& 12:05 p.m Our Lady of Mercy Church

Holy Eucharist 7 p.m. St. Luke’s Episcopal Church

Wednesday, April 5

Mass 7:30 a.m &12:05 p.m. Our Lady of Mercy Church

Evening Confessions 6:00 – 8 p.m. Our Lady of Mercy Church

Holy Eucharist 7 p.m. St. Luke’s Episcopal Church

Thursday, April 6

Office of Readings & Morning Prayer 8 a.m. Our Lady of Mercy Church

Maundy Thursday Eucharist 6 p.m. St. Luke’s Episcopal Church

Passover Dinner 6 p.m. Temple Torat Israel

Maundy Thursday Worship 7 pm. First Evangelical Lutheran Church

Mass 7 p.m. Our Lady of Mercy Church

Maundy Thursday Service 7:30 p.m. United Methodist Church

Adoration of Altar of Repose Until midnight Our Lady of Mercy Church

Good Friday, April 7

Readings & Morning Prayer, 8 a.m. Our Lady of Mercy Church

Stations of the Cross Walk, Noon First Evangelical Lutheran Church- outdoors

Prayer Book Service, Noon St. Luke’s Episcopal Church

Stations of the Cross Walk, 12:30 p.m. First Evangelical Lutheran Church – indoors

Stations of the Cross, 3 p.m. Our Lady of Mercy Church

Kabbalat Shabbat, 5:45 p.m. Temple Torat Israel

Good Friday Service, 6 p.m. Christ Church

Service with Music from the Taize, 7 p.m. St. Luke’s Episcopal Church

Good Friday Service, 7 p.m. Holy Communion Anglican Church (Rocky Hill Grange)

Liturgy 7 p.m., Our Lady of Mercy Church

Easter Vigil, Saturday, April 8

Readings & Morning Prayer 8 a.m. Our Lady of Mercy Church

Easter Egg Hunt 3:30 p.m. First Evangelical Lutheran Church

Easter Vigil Service 6 p.m. Holy Communion Anglican Church (Rocky Hill Grange)

Eucharist of Easter 7 p.m. St. Luke’s Episcopal Church

Easter Vigil Mass 7:30 p.m. Our Lady of Mercy Church

Easter Sunday, April 9

Easter Sunrise Service 6 a.m. Sandy Point Beach

Sunrise Easter Service 7 a.m. Christ Church

Mass of the Resurrection 7:30 a.m. Our Lady of Mercy Church

Easter Holy Eucharist 7:45 a.m. St. Luke’s Episcopal Church

Easter Worship 8:15 a.m. United Methodist Church

Mass of the Resurrection 9 a.m. Our Lady of Mercy Church

Easter Celebration 9 a.m. Christ Church – Service held at Cole MS

Easter Services 9:30 a.m. First Baptist Church

Easter Worship & Sunday School 10 a.m. United Methodist Church

Worship 10 a.m. Sacred Exchange Fellowship

Easter Worship 10 a.m. Westminster Unitarian Church

Easter Holy Eucharist 10:15 a.m. St. Luke’s Episcopal Church

Service 10:30 a.m. Frenchtown Church

Worship 10:30 a.m. Presbyterian Church of RI

Mass of the Resurrection 10:30 a.m. Our Lady of Mercy Church

Mass of the Resurrection 10:30 a.m. Our Lady of Mercy Church

Easter Celebration 10:45 a.m. Christ Church – Held at Cole MS

Easter Worship 11:15 a.m. First Evangelical Lutheran Church

April 13

Passover Service w/Yizkor 9:30 a.m. Temple Yorat Israel

EAST GREENWICH HOUSES OF WORSHIP DIRECTORY:

Christ Church

1025 Main St.

East Greenwich, R.I. 02818

(401) 884-8632

https://christchurchec.org/

First Baptist Church

30 Peirce St.

East Greenwich, R.I. 02818

(401) 884-2322

https://www.firstbaptisteg.org/

Frenchtown Church

1359 Frenchtown Road

East Greenwich, R.I. 02818

(401) 884-2546

https://www.frenchtownchurch.org/

Holy Communion Anglican Church

1340 South County Trail (Rocky Hill Grange)

East Greenwich, R.I. 02818

(401) 828-7216

Mailing Address: 17 Campbell Street, West Warwick, RI 02893

https://holycommunionri.org/

Our Lady of Mercy Church

65 Third St.

East Greenwich, R.I. 02818

(401) 884-4968

https://olmparish.org/

Sacred Exchange Fellowship

75 Division Street

Warwick, R.I. 02818

(401) 885-0220

https://sacredexchange.com/

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church

99 Peirce Street

East Greenwich, R.I. 02818

(401) 884-4116

https://stlukeseg.org/

Temple Torat Israel

1251 Middle Road

East Greenwich, R.I. 02818

(401) 885-6600

https://www.templetoratyisrael.org/

United Methodist Church

1558 South County Trail

East Greenwich, R.I. 02818

(401) 884-4221

methodistchurcheg.org

Westminster Unitarian Church

119 Kenyon Ave.

East Greenwich, R.I. 02818

(401) 884-5933

https://www.westminsteruu.org/