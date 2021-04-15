HHNA Spring Events: Cleanup, Plant Swap & Yard Sale

The Hill and Harbour Neighborhood Association has lots going on this spring, and the events are open to all, not just H&H residents. Here’s the scoop:

Earth Day Cleanup

Sunday, April 25, from 1 to 3 p.m.

Meet at Academy Field with your own team (family, friends, whatever) or join a group when you arrive. You will be assigned an area. Then, just spread out with your team to cover your designated area and pick up trash! The team with the most garbage wins! Bags and gloves will be provided.

Let us know if you can make it and how many people you will bring. We’re also looking for team captains – let us know if you can help. Sign up HERE.

Plant Swap

Sunday, May 16, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

If you have extra plants from your garden, need some plants, or are just interested in meeting some fellow garden lovers, come by HHNA’s second annual plant swap. This year, it will be held on the Rector Street side of Academy Field (the top of the sledding hill). Leftover plants will be used in community planting. Again, all are welcome.

Community Yard Sale

Saturday, May 22, from 7 a.m. to noon (rain date May 23)

Join us for our annual community yard sale. Maps will be distributed to show which houses are participating. If you don’t live in the Hill & Harbour area and are interested in setting up a table or you wish to sponsor the event, please email us at [email protected].

Find out more about the HHNA at their website HERE or Facebook page HERE.