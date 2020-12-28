Help Us Finish Strong: Looking for 84 Donations by 12/31

In other words, 21 donations a day through Thursday!

Let’s ring in the New Year with vigor this year. After all, few among us will be sorry to see 2020 in the rear view mirror.

Here at EG News, we too are looking forward to 2021. For all the obvious reasons, of course, but also because after three+ years, we have built something that’s become integral to our community. We’ve had more than 120 people donate for the first time during our end-of-year campaign. We know there are more of you out there who haven’t yet donated. Give it a try! To start the new year off right, we are looking for 21 new donors a day through Thursday, Dec. 31.

You can donate online HERE or send a check to EG News, 18 Prospect St., E.G., RI 02818. As long as the check is dated 12/31/20 or earlier it will count toward our campaign. Because of both national and local matching programs, your donation will be matched. Act now please and help ensure that EG News enters 2021 on a strong footing!

Thanks!