Graduates, Honors, Fall & Spring Dean’s Lists

Above: Graduation at Worcester Polytechnic Institute on May 10. Photo / WPI

If you or your child has made a college or university dean’s list or graduations and you’d like to share the news, ask the school to send that information to [email protected].

Graduates

East Greenwich resident Laura Leigh Vetters graduated magna cum laude from the University of Richmond on May 12.

On Friday, May 10, Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI) held its 155th Commencement. Nearly 1,100 undergraduate degrees were awarded during the ceremony, including:

Kathryn Butziger, of East Greenwich, majored in Computer Science

Bryce Lukens, of East Greenwich, majored in Computer Science

James Harwood of East Greenwich was among 625 students to process at Stonehill College’s 73rd Commencement on Sunday, May 19. During the ceremony, Ed Cooley ’94, head coach of the Georgetown University men’s basketball team, gave the keynote address.

Salve Regina University President Kelli Armstrong conferred 503 bachelor’s degrees, 271 master’s degrees and 22 doctoral degrees to members of the Class of 2024. In total, this year’s graduating class was the University’s largest ever at 823, including these East Greenwich students:

Marsha Ireland received a MA in Holistic Mental Health Counseling degree.

Lexi Santurri received a Master of Science Degree in Nursing degree.

Oleg Tatsiyenko received a Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) degree.

Danielle Boisvert of East Greenwich graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the College of Charleston. Boisvert was among the more than 1,450 students who received degrees.

Awards/Honors

Kathryn Butziger, a member of the class of 2024 majoring in Computer Science at Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI), recently completed a senior thesis that is required of all graduating seniors as part of the university’s distinctive project-based educational experience. The project, Customizing LLMs for Automated Academic Advising, was Kathryn’s Major Qualifying Project (MQP), one that is usually team-based and often focuses on very specific issues or needs of an organization that has partnered with the university to sponsor the student’s work.

Lorenzo Battaglia, of East Greenwich, was named the recipient of The Dean Alfange Essay Prize at Hamilton College’s annual Class & Charter Day, held on May 7. Established in 1950, the event combines the traditional Class Day celebrating the end of classes with a commemoration of the granting of the College’s charter on May 26, 1812. The Dean Alfange Essay Prizes are awarded to the students who write the best and second-best essays on a feature or an issue of American constitutional government. Battaglia, a sophomore, is a graduate of Moses Brown School.

The following people recently were initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines:

Mandy Budzinski at University of Maine

Si-Ya Fang at University of Massachusetts

Joanne Ferchland-Parella, Megan Howe and Lucia Caito at University of Rhode Island

Ava Dzilenski at Florida State University

Jodi Vita at University of South Alabama

Fall 2023 Honors

Ethan Jautaikis of East Greenwich was named to the Champlain College Dean’s List for the Fall 2023 semester. Jautaikis is currently majoring in Game Art.

Endicott College, the first college in the U.S. to require internships of its students, is pleased to announce its Fall 2023 Dean’s List students, including these East Greenwich students:

Rosalina Caliri, Biology/Biotechnology, daughter of Angela Caliri and Christopher Caliri

Jack Farrelly, Nursing, son of Jill Farrelly and Paul Farrelly

Matthew Licciardi, Business Management, son of Paula Licciardi and Dave Licciardi

Erin Sullivan, Education, daughter of Deborah Sullivan and Michael Sullivan

Syracuse University announced that EG resident Robert Sprague has been entered on the Dean’s List for the College of Arts and Sciences and the Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs for the Fall 2023 semester.

Saint Anselm College has released the Dean’s List of high academic achievers for the first semester of the 2023-2024 school year, including local students Maria Bianco, Biology BS, 2027, and Melis Kocak, Biology BS, 2027.

Spring 2024

Keiyanna Bowles and Julian Palmisano of East Greenwich were named to Southern New Hampshire University‘s (SNHU) Winter 2024 President’s List. The winter terms run from January to May.

Assumption University has announced that Joseph Ruff, of East Greenwich, Class of 2027, has been named to the University’s Dean’s List for the spring 2024 semester.

Savannah Burnett of East Greenwich was named to the Dean’s List at Lehigh University in the Spring 2024 semester.

Springfield College has named Faith Basler from East Greenwich to the dean’s list for academic excellence for the 2024 spring semester. Basler has a primary major of Health Science / Pre-PA.

The following East Greenwich students are named to Emerson College‘s Dean’s List for the Spring 2024 semester:

Jonathan Yao, who is majoring in Journalism and is a member of the Class of 2024.

Jadyn Cicerchia, who is majoring in Writing, Lit & Pub: Publishing and is a member of the Class of 2026.

Jackson Morin, who is majoring in Communication Studies and is a member of the Class of 2025.

