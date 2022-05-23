Got Thoughts About Town Parks, Programs?

Above: Residents share thoughts with town officials during a breakout session at the Community Services and Parks master plan workshop May 12.

Has the town got the survey for you!

By Dimitri Daskalopoulos

People in East Greenwich want a dog park, a public pool, and better facilities upkeep. Those are some of the takeaways from a public workshop on the town’s community services and parks master plan earlier this month.

The Town of East Greenwich is working on a Comprehensive Community Services and Parks Master Plan to document what the town has now, what it needs, and what the future could look like, taking into account a growing and changing population.

The town is working with independent consultants who are conducting interviews, reviewing existing facilities, and holding workshops like the one held at Swift Community Center on May 12.

In addition to the dog park, swimming pool, and improved playground upkeep, the 20 or so people in attendance also talked about wanting PickleBall courts, a public gym and ice rink. The residents said they were happy about what one person called the town’s “excellent” recreation programs and solid communication about programs to residents of all ages.

They did talk about the lack of sidewalks on some of the town’s busy roads and the condition of some existing sidewalks. The town seems to have gotten that message, adding new sidewalks and planning more. Also discussed: putting sidewalks on Middle Road and making sure there are safe walking routes to and from all the schools.

The success of this project relies on getting input from all ages. Because of this, previous to the meeting they surveyed the ASAPP high school group to see what teenagers would like to see in the community. The group noticed a lack of acceptance of youth diversity such as LGBTQ+ at the league, club, and high school level. One answer would be to increase the number of more gender-neutral facilities and locker rooms. The teens highlighted the need for lower program costs.

If you missed the workshop, no worries – there’s a survey you can fill out HERE. Andy Wade, director of the town’s Community Services and Parks Department, is hoping a lot of residents take a few minutes to fill out the online survey. More responses means a better picture of what people are looking for when it comes to parks and community and recreational programs. Fill out this survey HERE then forward the link to a friend! The survey will be open for a couple more weeks.