Goodbye Corona

Science and ingenuity have offered us hope when it comes to addressing the Coronavirus. We have suffered loss, endured shutdowns, and been forced to distance. Now an end is in sight. Powerful vaccines have been proven to be effective in ameliorating the damage caused by a tiny, yet, voracious monster. Sure, there is some talk of limited side effects, but these have been shown to be minimal.

I am encouraging you to speak with your doctor, get some good information and consider the benefits of taking the shot. The following poem will serve as a reminder that you take care of yourself.

Take the Shot



A miracle is upon us

Science has come to the fore

Vaccines for a monster

Now knock on each door

With this said I beseech you

From the depths of my heart

Please pull up your sleeves

It’s time for a shot

It will only take moments

Causing so little harm

All one really must do

Is stick out an arm

And then before you know it

It’s off on your way

By simply just doing this

We’ll see brighter days

Let’s always remember

Close family and friends

They all love you dearly

And when this crisis ends

Folks will come together

After so long apart

Reveling in community

Because they took the shot

Please continue to practice those things that promote safety. Each one plays an important role in the lives of others. We all have so much to look forward to. Thank you for caring.

See you soon – Bob