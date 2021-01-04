Goodbye Corona

by | Jan 3, 2021

Science and ingenuity have offered us hope when it comes to addressing the Coronavirus. We have suffered loss, endured shutdowns, and been forced to distance. Now an end is in sight. Powerful vaccines have been proven to be effective in ameliorating the damage caused by a tiny, yet, voracious monster. Sure, there is some talk of limited side effects, but these have been shown to be minimal.

I am encouraging you to speak with your doctor, get some good information and consider the benefits of taking the shot. The following poem will serve as a reminder that you take care of yourself.

Take the Shot

A miracle is upon us
Science has come to the fore
Vaccines for a monster
Now knock on each door
With this said I beseech you
From the depths of my heart
Please pull up your sleeves
It’s time for a shot

It will only take moments
Causing so little harm
All one really must do
Is stick out an arm
And then before you know it
It’s off on your way
By simply just doing this
We’ll see brighter days

Let’s always remember
Close family and friends
They all love you dearly
And when this crisis ends
Folks will come together
After so long apart
Reveling in community
Because they took the shot

Please continue to practice those things that promote safety. Each one plays an important role in the lives of others. We all have so much to look forward to. Thank you for caring.
See you soon – Bob

Value the news you get here on East Greenwich News? Consider supporting it by becoming a sustaining member or making a donation! Special incentive: Donations received through Dec. 31, 2020, will be matched by the Institute for Nonprofit News. We are a tax exempt 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to keeping East Greenwich a well-informed community but we need reader support! Click on the Donate button below or send a check to EG News, 18 Prospect St., East Greenwich, RI 02818. Thanks.

DONATE

0 Comments

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Subscribe

Latest Streaming

 

Archives

18 Prospect St.
East Greenwich, RI 02818
401.749.3115

editor@eastgreenwichnews.com

Follow Us

East Greenwich News is committed to building an informed community through thoughtful, relevant and objective reporting about the people, places and events in East Greenwich, Rhode Island. We are a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and a free news source, funded by the community. Donations help us keep bringing you the local news you’ve been counting on.

DONATE TODAY

Proud member of

© East Greenwich News. All rights reserved.

Thank you to our Sponsors and Sponsor Advertisers!

ALL DONORS & SPONSORS