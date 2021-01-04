Goodbye Corona

Science and ingenuity have offered us hope when it comes to addressing the Coronavirus. We have suffered loss, endured shutdowns, and been forced to distance. Now an end is in sight. Powerful vaccines have been proven to be effective in ameliorating the damage caused by a tiny, yet, voracious monster. Sure, there is some talk of limited side effects, but these have been shown to be minimal.
I am encouraging you to speak with your doctor, get some good information and consider the benefits of taking the shot. The following poem will serve as a reminder that you take care of yourself.
Take the Shot
A miracle is upon us
Science has come to the fore
Vaccines for a monster
Now knock on each door
With this said I beseech you
From the depths of my heart
Please pull up your sleeves
It’s time for a shot
It will only take moments
Causing so little harm
All one really must do
Is stick out an arm
And then before you know it
It’s off on your way
By simply just doing this
We’ll see brighter days
Let’s always remember
Close family and friends
They all love you dearly
And when this crisis ends
Folks will come together
After so long apart
Reveling in community
Because they took the shot
Please continue to practice those things that promote safety. Each one plays an important role in the lives of others. We all have so much to look forward to. Thank you for caring.
See you soon – Bob
0 Comments