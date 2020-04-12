Good News! Fairies Are Immune to COVID-19

Some of us are doing a lot of walking lately, both as a way to get some exercise and as an escape from the confines of home, since even really nice homes can feel claustrophobic after a while. Which is how I found myself on Bicknell Avenue in the Harbor district of town. It’s a lovely, quiet spot (except during the summer, locals tell me, when valet drivers zoom back and forth). And it’s here that I’ve noticed a growing fairyland in one of the front yards. It’s charming and obviously a labor of love. Just one of the special things you can find if you look hard enough (and walk far enough!) in East Greenwich. (If you have something special/fun/charming/goofy/peculiar to share, send it to editor@eastgreenwichnews.com.)