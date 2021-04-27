Girls Volleyball: Season Ends After 3-1 Loss to Cumberland

Above: Powerhouse hitter Melis Kocak. Photos by Chuck Nadeau. Find all his photos at chuckn.com.

It may have been the same gym and the same teams as Thursday, but it was a very different outcome when the Avengers met the Clippers Monday at home in the first round of the playoffs. This time, it was Cumberland with a decisive win over East Greenwich, winning 3-1 and advancing to the quarterfinals against reigning state champion North Kingstown. On Thursday,

It started well, with EG capturing the first set 25-23, but Cumberland came back to win the next three sets, 25-12, 25-17, 25-15. The Avengers had beaten the Clippers in straight sets Thursday.

“I’m just extremely grateful that we got to have a season this year,” said senior Jessica Caterson. “I’m so proud of all the girls on both JV and Varsity for persevering through the chaos and really taking these past seven weeks to improve as players.”

She added, “As for last night’s game, it’s always sad to see it all end, especially as a senior, but I know every girl on that court put all they had into it. I wish there was a different outcome, but at the end of the day, I think the team can use the game and the previous season as incentive to come back even stronger in the fall. I don’t want to jinx it, but I have a really good feeling about the team’s next season.”