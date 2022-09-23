Girls Volleyball: EG Hands Upset to Coventry, 3-2

Above: Melis Kocak makes a kill. Photos by Chuck Nadeau (chuckn.com)

The Avengers came into this match with Coventry with a record of 2-3-0. The undefeated Coventry Oakers were 5-0-0. 

The energy in the EGHS gym could have powered a few electric cars but the Avengers didn’t start well. They lost the first two sets 25-18 and 25-17. To this photog, they looked a little intimidated. They hung in with respectable scores, but couldn’t quite get it done. 

Whatever Coach Sam Paquette said to the girls after the second game should be patented. The Avengers came out with a whole new outlook on the match. They started to play like the team they are. Digs were made and setup’s were there. The kill shot was not always the deadly hard overhead smash that the people like to see but it was well placed. They “put ‘um where they ain’t,” as the phrase goes, and took the next three games, 25-21, 25-21, and 15-13, to win the match. 

Melis Kocak had 23 kills and 6 blocks for the match. Grace Clark had 32 assists, 2 kills, and 2 aces. Ella Johnson had 9 kills and 3 blocks. Libero Jillian Tracy had 27 digs.

This was a big win for the Avengers. Their next match is Sept. 28 against Portsmouth at home. 

The team celebrating over a set win. Photo by CN

Coach Sam Parquette gives a low five after a win. Photo by CN

Jillian Tracy makes a clean dig. Photo by CN

Neala Biajri kills one over a Coventry player. Photo by CN

The stands were full for the Thursday evening game. Photo by CN

Parents doing a happy dance after EG won the tense match. Photo by CN

 

