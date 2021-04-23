Girls Volleyball: EG Caps Regular Season w/3-0 Win Over Cumberland

by | Apr 23, 2021

Above: Libero Grace Clark makes a good dig on the Cumberland serve. Photos by Chuck Nadeau – find all his photos at chuckn.com.

If you’re going to have the best match of this short season, you might as well make it on Senior Night. All their hard work and effort came through with a straight-set win over Cumberland, 25-23, 25-20 and 25-6.

You could see it in their warm-up drills. They were digging clean, setting close to the net, and the kills were hard. They came to play, and everything fell into place. 

Coach Justin Amaral agreed.

“We’ve had our ups and downs all season but today was definitely a good game for us,” he said. “We were consistent on the service line, we were consistent all the way around as far as passing and defense goes. That’s been something we’re struggling with. To play a team like Cumberland, who’s a great team with a similar record to us and to go out and win in this fashion is a good sign for us.”

Senior Jessica Caterson said she knew the team could play this well – she’d seen it in practice. It all came together Thursday.

“We can play very good defense when we’re on and we’ve got a very good hitter, Melis.”

As it happens, they will face Cumberland again on Monday, in the first round of the playoffs. It will be at home.

EG’s Ella Johnson hits a cross-court shot through the Cumberland block.

Senior Julia Stanger.

Avengers in serve receive positions.

Coach Amaral talks to the team between games.

Jillian Tracey makes a last-second decision to let the Cumberland hit go out of bounds.

