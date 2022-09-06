Girls Volleyball: EG Beats Portsmouth, 3-0, in Injury Fund Game
by Chuck Nadeau | Sep 6, 2022
Above: Libero Jillian Tracey digs deep. Photos by Chuck Nadeau
There was a positive current of electricity in the air in the East Greenwich gym Friday evening’s Girls Volleyball non league game against Portsmouth. The Avengers – with a new coach and new and returning players – looked strong, with a 3-0 win over the Patriots (27-25, 25-12, 25-20).
Samantha (Sam) Paquette is the new varsity coach, with assistant coach Chris Ford (also new). The JV coach is returning Shelley Grambley.
The Avengers play Cranston East on Wednesday (9/7).
New Varsity Coach Samantha (Sam) Paquette talks with the team after the game.
Hannah Gaffney goes up for the kill.
Pre-game huddle and pep talk.
Celebrating the win.
JV and Varsity members of the 2022 Girls Volleyball team. Credit: Mary Ward
