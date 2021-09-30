Girls Volleyball: Cranston West Over EG, 3-0

Above: Hannah Gaffney with an outside shot. Gaffney had 7 kills during the match. All photos by Chuck Nadeau – find more photos at chuckn.com.

The Avengers fell to Cranston West in straight sets Tuesday, 25-19, 25-23, 25-20. The games were close but EG’s serve receive really struggled, said Coach Justin Amaral. Cranston West came into the match undefeated, while EG was 1-4.

“We have been struggling a bit since our strongest hitter – Melis Kocak – tore her ACL during our match against North Kingstown earlier in the season,” said Amaral. “But we are improving and getting better each day.”

Jillian Tracy had 12 digs, Grace Clark had 26 assists, Hannah Gafney 7 kills Tuesday.

The team played Cranston East Wednesday and lost in five sets: 25-19, CE; 25-14 CE; 25-19 EG; 26-24 EG; 15-12 CE. They are 1-6 on the season.