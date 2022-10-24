Girls Volleyball: Back-to-Back Wins

Above: xxxx. Photos by Chuck Nadeau (find his sports shots on MaxPrep HERE).

The Girls Volleyball team is heading to the end of the season on a roll, with three straight-set wins last week. On Tuesday, 10/18, the Avengers beat Cranston West with game scores of 25-22, 25-17, and 25-20. They beat Mount Saint Charles on Thursday, 25-23, 25-19, and 25-21. They went on to beat Cumberland in a non-league match Friday for Senior Night, 25-19, 25-19, and 25-17.

“The seniors ran the show on Friday night and had an awesome time. After Senior Night speeches, the girls were teary eyed and emotional but they readied themselves for the match and played with lots of hustle and aggression,” said Coach Sam Paquette. “We had a total of 15 aces for the match! The team has been turning it up lately with energy and game-time performance. I’m pumped to see how they do in our final week of in-season play and then play-offs!”

“We are definitely feeling good about our last few games because we really brought the consistency that we’ve been looking for throughout the rest of our games,” said team co-captain Melis Kocak. “We definitely have a big game this week against Coventry which could mean grabbing that number one seed before playoffs which would be huge for us. We hopefully can continue this consistency and finish out the regular season in a good spot for playoffs.”

Oct. 20 stats:

Grace Clark 15 assists / 3 kills / 1 ace

Ella Johnson 6 kills / 2 blocks / 1 ace

Melis Kocak 5 digs / 12 kills / 1 block

Hannah Gaffney 14 digs / 1 kill

Jill Tracey 17 digs / 5 assists / 2 aces

EGHS JV won 2-1.

Oct. 21 stats:

Grace Clark 17 assists / 6 aces / 1 block

Ella Johnson 6 kills / 1 block / 1 ace

Neala Bijari 4 kills / 1 block / 1 ace

Melis Kocak 11 kills / 5 blocks / 2 aces

Jill Tracey 19 digs / 7 assists / 2 aces