Girls Tennis: Team Season Over; Omicioli to Defend State Title

by | Nov 17, 2020

Above: Lily Shaughnessy and Kyanna Lin, EG’s #1 doubles, in an earlier match against Moses Brown. Photos by Chuck Nadeau.

The Division I Girls Tennis team’s season came to an end Saturday, losing 4-0 to powerhouse LaSalle. But play isn’t completely over, with Maddie Omicioli defending her individual singles title this weekend. She plays Friday; the championship is Sunday.

Coach Marc Brocato had nothing but praise for his team.

“I was very proud of my team,” he said via email. “They really fought and battled LaSalle, a team that easily has the most talent in the state by a mile. Yearly they have an all star team from around the region, so it’s always a difficult test but one we take on with passion. Realistically, all things would have to perfectly fall into place for a win, so I was more concerned with the way we competed. I was very pleased with that. Maddie [Omicioli] was a point from winning and one doubles [Lily Shaughnessy and Kyanna Lin] was winning when the match ended.* All my players who lost fought hard and competed.”

The Avenger 2020 lineup:

1st singles: Maddie Omicioli

2nd: Annalee Ambler 

3rd: Georgia Wood

4th: Ana Chelidze

1st Doubles: Kyanna Lin/Lily Shaughnessy

2nd: Caroline Shea/Lola Verret

3rd: Anna Deng/Claire Murray

*Playoffs play to decision, so when a team gets 4th point match ends.

Donate Right Now and Your Donation Will Be Doubled!  Click here ❤️thanks ❤️

Value the news you get here on East Greenwich News? Consider supporting it by becoming a sustaining member or making a donation! Special incentive: Donations received through Dec. 31, 2020, will be matched by the Institute for Nonprofit News. We are a tax exempt 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to keeping East Greenwich a well-informed community but we need reader support! Click on the Donate button below or send a check to EG News, 18 Prospect St., East Greenwich, RI 02818. Thanks.

DONATE

0 Comments

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Subscribe

Latest Streaming

 

Archives

18 Prospect St.
East Greenwich, RI 02818
401.749.3115

editor@eastgreenwichnews.com

Follow Us

East Greenwich News is committed to building an informed community through thoughtful, relevant and objective reporting about the people, places and events in East Greenwich, Rhode Island. We are a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and a free news source, funded by the community. Donations help us keep bringing you the local news you’ve been counting on.

DONATE TODAY

Proud member of

© East Greenwich News. All rights reserved.

Thank you to our Sponsors and Sponsor Advertisers!

ALL DONORS & SPONSORS