Girls Tennis: Team Season Over; Omicioli to Defend State Title

Above: Lily Shaughnessy and Kyanna Lin, EG’s #1 doubles, in an earlier match against Moses Brown. Photos by Chuck Nadeau.

The Division I Girls Tennis team’s season came to an end Saturday, losing 4-0 to powerhouse LaSalle. But play isn’t completely over, with Maddie Omicioli defending her individual singles title this weekend. She plays Friday; the championship is Sunday.

Coach Marc Brocato had nothing but praise for his team.

“I was very proud of my team,” he said via email. “They really fought and battled LaSalle, a team that easily has the most talent in the state by a mile. Yearly they have an all star team from around the region, so it’s always a difficult test but one we take on with passion. Realistically, all things would have to perfectly fall into place for a win, so I was more concerned with the way we competed. I was very pleased with that. Maddie [Omicioli] was a point from winning and one doubles [Lily Shaughnessy and Kyanna Lin] was winning when the match ended.* All my players who lost fought hard and competed.”

The Avenger 2020 lineup:

1st singles: Maddie Omicioli

2nd: Annalee Ambler

3rd: Georgia Wood

4th: Ana Chelidze

1st Doubles: Kyanna Lin/Lily Shaughnessy

2nd: Caroline Shea/Lola Verret

3rd: Anna Deng/Claire Murray

*Playoffs play to decision, so when a team gets 4th point match ends.