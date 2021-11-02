Girls Tennis: La Salle Bests EG In State Final

Above: The EG Girls Tennis team, second place in Division 1. Photos by Chuck Nadeau. Find all his photos at chuckn.com.

The Avengers only losses this season were to the Rams

The Girls Tennis team fell to La Salle in the D1 state championship Monday, 4-1, giving the Rams their eighth consecutive state title. Still, said Coach Marc Brocato, “it was an amazing season” – a sentiment echoed by players.

“Lots of ups and downs, mostly ups,” Brocato said, referring to injuries and illnesses that sidelined key players. “However, the kids … showed their true grit and desire. I always told them before each match, ‘No excuses, ladies. Your opponent doesn’t care that you have two players out…. Do what you have to do.’”

Despite the changing lineup, the team went 15-3, with the only losses – including on Monday – coming at the hands of La Salle.

EG’s one win Monday came from the number two doubles team, Caroline Shea and Lola Verret, who won handily in two straight 6-2 sets.

“Lola and I had a great season going 16-2 for our personal record. We were the only doubles team to beat the #2 La Salle doubles team all season,” said Shea, one of the two senior captains. “One of our wins against them was on their senior night and the other was yesterday in the championship match. I’m gonna miss playing with Lola, but we hope to continue our game over the summer.”

She added, “I’m really proud of my team being able to adjust to the new lineup each match, and this was our best season in all of my high school career.”

“I’m proud of our seniors,” said Coach Brocato. “Most were JV players starting out and they finished their senior year on the courts at Slater Park, as the cream of the crop of high school tennis in Rhode Island. That’s a pretty special accomplishment.”