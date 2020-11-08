Girls Tennis: Heading Into Playoffs 3-3

by | Nov 8, 2020

Above: First singles player Maddie Omicioli Friday. Photos by Chuck Nadeau. Find all his photos at chuckn.com.

Coach Marc Brocato admits the Girls Tennis team has run a little “hot and cold” this fall, but he’s hopeful things might be falling into place at just the right time, the start of playoffs Monday. As it happens, their opponents in the first round of playoffs is Moses Brown, the same team they beat 6-7 on Friday. Brocato said the Quakers were plagued with injuries Friday; they come to the match Monday with a 2-4 record.

Brocato said the team was a “nice group of kids who show up to practice very day willing to put the work in.” He added, “If we play to our potential we might shock a few people.”

It doesn’t hurt that the Avengers have Maddie Omicioli, seeded first in the state in singles. She will be defending her individual singles state title next weekend.

Maddie Omicioli serving.

Doubles team Anna Deng and Claire Murray.

