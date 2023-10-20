Girls Tennis: 6-1 Win Over Cumberland

by | Oct 20, 2023

Above: Ellie Coker-Dodman hits a forehand during her first singles match Tuesday. Photo by Chuck Nadeau

The EG Girls Tennis team celebrated Senior Night and won big over Cumberland, taking 6 of the 7 matches Tuesday (10/17/23). Their record stands at 6 wins, 5 loses heading into the Division 1 playoffs next week. They do have one last match to finish – against Smithfield, a match that was called because of darkness.

Also, last weekend, EG’s first singles player sophomore Ellie Coker-Dodman made it to the state tournament quarter finals.

The results in Tuesday’s EG vs. Cumberland match: 

EG’s Ellie Coker-Dodman vs. Fatima Diallo, 6-6

EG’s Ariana Davoudi vs. Jada Martins, 6-6

EG’s Alexis Besio vs. Gwen Ross, 6-6

EG’s Anna Deng vs. Ruth Walsh, 6-6

EG’s Sophia Speranza-Savannah Hepel beat Audrey Clark-Sahasra Yenumula, 6-6

EG’s Emily Kendall–Miranda Thakuria beat Ella Pirri–Hana Touma, 8-6
Cumberland’s Izzy Beitler–Addison McCurley beat Olivia Saccoccia–Francesca Azzoli, 8-6

The Girls Tennis 2023 seniors being celebrated Tuesday (10/17/23). Photo by Chuck Nadeau

Third singles player Alexis Besio Tuesday. Photo by Chuck Nadeau

Ariana Davoudi at second singles goes for a backhand. Photo by Chuck Nadeau

Sophomore Ellie Coker-Dodman. Photo by Chuck Nadeau

