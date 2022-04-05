Girls Softball: A Tribute, Then a Win

Above: The team has a moment of silence. Photos by Chuck Nadeau (find more of his photos at chuckn.com).

EG beats Shea/Tolman Coop team handily, 10-1

While this was only a scrimmage game, it meant a lot more than that for the Girls Softball team. Before the game, there was a ceremony for Olivia Passaretti, the sophomore who died after her car was hit by another car – the driver allegedly speeding – early New Year’s morning. Olivia, who played centerfield, was an enthusiastic and beloved member of the team.

The number 3, Olivia’s number, was painted on the grass in centerfield. For the ceremony before the game, Olivia’s team jersey, a softball, and red roses adorned the #3. EG and Shea/Tolman players lined the first and third baselines for a moment of silence before the EG team circled around the #3 and Coach Rob Petrucci said a few words. Centerfield remained empty for the first pitch. It was a fitting tribute for a fellow athlete and team member.

When the two teams got down to playing, the Avengers looked strong – far stronger than their 1-16-0 record of last year. Sophomore Ava Fairbanks pitched the first innings with speed and accuracy.

The Shea/Tolman Co-op team was overmatched by EG. The final was 10 to 1 for the Avengers. The EG team looked good. Their first league game is Tuesday, April 5, at 4 p.m. against Cranston East.