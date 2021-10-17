Girls Soccer: EG Over Coventry, 6-0

Above: Ava Lanfredi moves the ball out of the EG side. Photos by Chuck Nadeau (chuckn.com).

EG’s Girls Soccer team poured on the offense and the defense in their game against Coventry Friday, beating the Oakers 6-0. Even more impressive, each of the six goals were scored by a different player, including first-time scorers Eva Dufresne, Paige Flynn, Madi Hinrichs and Raina El-Bizri.

Lana Diiuro and Abby Lewis were responsible for the other two goals.

“Goals from six different players was fun to see,” said Coach Karen Lockhart. “A defensive shutout was also encouraging to see.”

The Avengers are hitting their stride at a good moment in the season, Lockhart said. They are 6-6-1 on the season, with three games left, including tough matches this week against South Kingstown and North Kingstown. She remains optimistic.

“We are hoping to cross that .500 mark heading into the playoffs,” Lockhart said.

The Avengers play at South Kingstown on Tuesday, Oct. 19.