Girls Soccer: CW Falcons Best Avengers, 2-1

Above: Riley Gopalakrishnan makes a forward kick. Photos by Chuck Nadeau. Find all his photos at chuckn.com.

The East Greenwich Girls Soccer team lost to Cranston West Tuesday, 2-1, bringing their overall record to 4-5-1. EG was up 1-0 at halftime, after Lana Diiuro scored off a beautiful free kick from Ava Lanfredi. But the Falcons were able to capitalize on some costly Avenger mistakes in the second half, scoring twice. EG got close but could not find the back of the net, giving CW the win.

EG goalie Sam Lombardi had 8 saves.

Returning to Division 1 has – not surprisingly – proved challenging for the Girls Soccer team, which won the D2 state title last year. But Coach Karen Lockhart said that’s OK.

“Every game we play is competitive,” she said. “While we are about .500 on the season so far, we have some good losses that will hopefully be good learning opportunities come playoff time.”

She added, “We have had the first half of the season to readjust and figure out who we are – I’m looking forward to seeing what we can do the second half of the season as we keep getting better each game.”

The team plays rival La Salle in Providence Thursday evening.