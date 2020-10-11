Girls Soccer Blanks Westerly, 2-0

Photos for this article were taken by Chuck Nadeau. They are available for purchase (prints or digital) at chuckn.com.

In front of a sparse, socially distanced crowd at Saturday morning, the EG Girls Soccer team beat Westerly 2-0 in their first contest of the COVID-19-delayed fall season. As if playing while wearing face masks weren’t enough, Mother Nature brought the wind down on Carcieri Field, causing the ball to fly sideways every time it took air. And, during the second half, Avenger Davin Phinney took a fall on her left shoulder, dislocating it.

Still, it was October and the girls were playing soccer.

“It was great to be back out there playing,” said EG Coach Karen Lockhart after the game. “Definitely worked out some rust, but to be together as a team and to come out successfully felt great.”

As for that wind, “the wind conditions were tough for both teams so we had to adjust each half.”

Abby Lewis and Gracie Kauffman scored goals for the Avengers.

EG plays La Salle in non-league competition Wednesday at 4 p.m. at home.