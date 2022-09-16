Girls Soccer: 7-1 Win Over Townies
by Chuck Nadeau | Sep 16, 2022
Above: Ella Kauffman kicks one past the EP goal keeper. Photos by Chuck Nadeau (chuckn.com).
The Girls Soccer team looked mighty good last night. Crisp passing and good play at the net. This was just too much for the visiting East Providence Townies. The final was 7 to 1 Avengers.
Ella Kauffman was at the front with four goals. Following her with a goal apiece were Abby Lewis, Eva Dufresne, and Izzy Todaro.
The next game will be away against South Kingstown on Tuesday, Sept. 20, at 6:30 pm.
Raina El-Bizri pushes the ball upfield. –CN
Ella Kauffman moves the ball to the EP net. – CN
Megan Huntly gets ready for a throw-in. – CN
Grace Birkett kicks one off an EP player.
Team huddle before the start of the game. – CN
