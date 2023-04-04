Girls LAX: Season Opening Win Vs. SK, 19-9

By Tommy Sprague

Both teams began the first half with opening season jitters. The Avengers got up on the Rebels early, but South Kingstown answered, tying the score 4 to 4. The Avengers called a critical time out with 13 minutes left in the first half which sparked an onslaught of offensive firepower led by senior captains Mila Navarro and Helena Dunwoody. Dunwoody’s draw dominance helped keep the ball on the offensive side of the field and effective ball movement by the Avengers helped put the ball in the sticks of the veterans. The introduction of an impressive freshman class did not go unnoticed.

Lindsey Rowe, Lindsey Ziady and Lily Peters helped with effective clears and maintained ball control on the offensive side of the field. In the end, Navarro’s 9 goals and Dunwoody’s 5 helped secure a healthy lead. Further offensive contributions were made by Eva Dufresne, Catherine Sprague, Captain Julia Moore and freshman Lily Peters all adding points to the board. On the defensive side, senior captain Fiona Baxter played an exceptional game saving over 10 shots on goal. Izzy Gelzhiser, senior captain Grace Birkett, junior captain Lexie Kavanagh, and Olivia Prior shook the Rebels with their fierce defense. The final score was 19-9.

It was an exciting start to the beginning of EG’s season. Make every effort to come out and support this talented team.

Tommy Sprague, who works for Fidelity, is a team parent. Our thanks to him for covering Girls LAX.