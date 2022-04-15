Girls LAX: EG Notches Win Vs. Cumberland, Loss Vs. MB

Above: Helena Dunwoody is ready for a pass to the outside. Photos by Chuck Nadeau – find all his photos at chuckn.com.

Let’s get the score out of the way: 16 to 0. Ok, now, it’s not as bad as it seems. Cumberland played well. They just could not keep the ball in their crosses. That and when they did get into the EG zone, they just couldn’t break through EG’s defenders and Goalie Fiona Baxter.

For EG, the top scorer was #16 Mila Navarro with four. She was followed by #13 Helena Dunwoody with three and #19 Pyper Smith and #6 Catherine Sprague with two each.

The Avengers played the Moses Brown Quakers Thursday, losing 16-3. Stella Jackson, Mila Navarro, and Jillian Prior scored for EG. Baxter in goal was tremendous.

Vivian and Virginia Stone, from East Greenwich, both play for Moses Brown and played well.

East Greenwich’s next game is against Wheeler on Monday at home, at 5 p.m.