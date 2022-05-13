Girls LAX: 14-12 Win Against NK

By Tommy Sprague

The EG Avengers hosted the North Kingstown Skippers on what was a beautiful May evening Thursday on Carcieri field. The Skippers jumped on the Avengers, scoring three unanswered goals early in the first half. However, EG battled back, ending the first half with 5 goals to NK’s 7. Contributing Avengers were junior Helena Dunwoody with 3, junior captain Mila Navarro and freshman Catherine Sprague each with 1.

In the second half, EG was determined in their efforts, winning draws and controlling the time of possession. In addition to the dizzying pace of ball movement, the second half was notable for outstanding defensive efforts by junior Grace Birkett and freshmen Emily Loiselle, Olivia Prior and Maeve Kiernan – who kept the ball on the offensive side of the field.

The Avengers went on a shooting run, attacking the Skipper’s net, Mila Navarro scored 4, Jeremi Morrison fired in 2, and Izzy Gelzhiser, Helena Dunwoody, and Catherine Sprague each adding 1 to the board.

The Skippers matched EG goal for goal, executing multiple fast break offensives to keep the score tight. A late EG yellow card with five minutes to go made things tense for the Avengers. A player down, the Avengers united to keep the Skippers off the board. In the end, EG held onto their lead with a clutch save by goalie and Captain Fiona Baxter in the last two minutes. The final score was EG 14, NK 12. The players and their fans celebrated as this was a much-needed win for the Avengers who hope to be in playoff contention.

Tommy Sprague lives in East Greenwich. Our thanks to him for covering Girls LAX. EG News is looking for similarly motivated sports enthusiasts to help us cover other EG sports. If you are interested, contact [email protected]. It’s a lot of fun!