Girls LAX: 14-11 Win Over Rival La Salle

Above: Eva Dufresne gets ready to pull the trigger. Photos by Chuck Nadeau (chuckn.com)

By Tommy Sprague

Both the weather and highlights were extraordinary on Friday’s Girls Lacrosse match up of East Greenwich versus La Salle at Cimini Stadium in Providence. With play occurring during Rhode Island school vacation week, each team was missing critical key contributors. However, despite this roster deficit, the teams put together a very competitive match up.

In the first half, possession was split, primarily due to the intense draw competition in the middle of the field. Senior Captain Helena Dunwoody held her own, but La Salle matched Dunwoody’s talent. As a result, possession went back and forth between teams. Effective ball movement, minimal turnovers, and copious shots on goal kept the score close. Avengers led the Rams 9 to 7 at the end of the first half, with goals scored by sophomore Maeve Kiernan (1), senior Hope Scaramella (1), sophomore Eva Dufresne (2), Dunwoody (1) and sophomore Catherine Sprague (4).

At the start of the second half, La Salle fired back, putting EG on their heels and taking the lead away from the Avengers. EG regrouped, switching up their draw leadership, confusing the Rams. Seniors Grace Burkett, Izzy Gelzhiser and goalie Fiona Baxter lead an aggressive defensive campaign which sparked the Avengers offense.

EG’s sticks became hot once again with Dunwoody adding 3 to the board, Dufresne with 2 and Sprague with 1, ending La Salle’s chances of a home victory. Post game, Coach Karen Lemont praised the girls and indicated how proud she was of the team.

“I told each of them that they needed to step up and give it their all,” said Lemont. The strong win comes after a loss to Moses Brown the previous week. The Avengers next game is Monday, April 17, at home against Portsmouth.

In addition to our photos below, ABC6 has some video highlights of the game that you can find HERE.

Tommy Sprague is a team parent. Our thanks to him for covering Girls LAX. EG News is looking for similarly motivated sports enthusiasts to help us cover other EG sports. If you are interested, contact [email protected] It’s a lot of fun!