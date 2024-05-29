Girls Lacrosse: Tough Quarterfinal Loss to Prout, 14-13  

Above: Maeve Kiernan, relentless through the game, sets up the offensive play. Photo by Chuck Nadeau

By Tommy Sprague

The East Greenwich Avengers Girls Lacrosse team hosted the Prout Crusaders for the first round of the Division 1 quarterfinals. With picture-perfect weather, the Avengers were hoping to start their Memorial Day weekend with a win against a tough Prout team, but fell to the Crusaders 14-13.

The Crusaders came out strong on offense in the first quarter, putting EG on its heels early on. Freshman goalie Ella Mercurio did her best to stave off the relentless attack, but Prout managed to put 6 in the back of the net to EG’s 2. The goals for the Avengers were scored by sophomore Lindsey Rowe and freshman Tessa Charello-Ingegneri. Despite the early setback, the Avengers had great success at the draw. Junior Maeve Kiernan’s tenacity on the 50/50 ground balls gave the offense a chance, and her perseverance sparked the team’s offensive drive. In the second quarter, EG doubled their points on the board with goals from freshman Courtney Cavanaugh, Charello-Ingegneri, sophomore Lindsey Ziady, and Kiernan, making the score EG 6 to Prout’s 9.

In the second half, the Crusaders regrouped on their draw efforts and gained momentum, but EG’s defense at both the midfield and backfield helped by causing crucial turnovers. With good execution on the clears, the Avengers moved the ball upfield to players with hot sticks, including Charello-Ingegneri (2), Rowe (1), and the team’s MVP of the day, Kiernan, with 2. Freshman Ava Halvorsen and Charello-Ingegneri continued EG’s momentum by adding an additional 2. This incredible offensive effort helped EG tie the Crusaders with 10 minutes left on the clock. Additionally, Prout’s star player, Silvia Mayo, was expelled from the game after receiving her second yellow card. However, the Crusaders would not relent, adding a crucial goal to take the lead. Two back-to-back yellow cards were issued against the Avengers in the final minutes of the game, helping Prout maintain its lead and eventually win the first-round playoff match.

It was an upsetting but hard-fought effort for this young team. The Avengers will look relatively the same next year, and with this first season under their belts along with the camaraderie and trust they built as a team, you can expect more firepower next season. It was a pleasure to cover such a talented squad.

Tommy Sprague is a team parent. Our thanks to him for covering Girls LAX. EG News is looking for similarly motivated sports enthusiasts to help us cover other EG sports. If you are interested, contact [email protected]. It’s a lot of fun!

Chuck Nadeau is the EG News sports photographer. For more pictures of this and other games, visit Chuck’s MaxPreps gallery site HERE.