Girls Lacrosse: Loss to MB & Win Against Prout

Above: Julia Moore takes an underhanded shot for a goal against Prout. Photos by Chuck Nadeau

By Tommy Sprague

The EG Girls Lacrosse team had a challenging week as they faced both the Moses Brown Quakers and Prout Crusaders heading into the second half of their season. EG hosted the Quakers Tuesday night on Carcieri field. MB, fresh off a bruising OT loss to Barrington, started the first half winning the majority of the draws, gaining advantage, and pressing EG’s defense. They held strong, limiting the Quakers early in the first half, but it was the EG turnovers that plagued the team. At the close of the first half, the Avengers managed to score two goals to MB’s seven. Senior captain Mila Navarro and sophomore Eva Dufresne had the goals.

In the second half, Moses Brown’s offensive attack escalated. With continued EG draw control woes and MB’s ability to create and execute on Avenger turnovers, possession remained with the Quakers. MB’s relentless blitz on EG’s defense took its toll, but without help from team veterans Izzy Gelzhiser, Grace Birkett and keeper Fiona Baxter the final score would have been much higher. In the end, the Quakers scored 10 goals to EG’s 4 ending the game with a final score in the loss of 16 to 6. EG goals were scored by senior captains Helena Dunwoody (2) and Navarro (1), along with sophomore Catherine Sprague (1). The Avengers wanted more out of this match up, but were forced to regroup as they would play the Prout Crusaders on Saturday.

EG traveled to Wakefield on Saturday to compete against Prout, still sore from Tuesday’s loss. On the Crusader’s newly minted turf, the two teams seemed to be evenly matched. Draw control continued to trouble the Avengers and Prout’s talented first string midfield line took advantage with a constant push toward the net. Penalties were rampant, mostly against the Avengers, and at the end of the first half EG had a very narrow 11-10 lead. Avenger goals scored by Dunwoody (4), Navarro (4), juniors Mason Lake (1), Julia Moore (1), and freshman Lily Peters (1).

The second half showcased the Avenger’s talented defense. With more yellow cards against the Avengers, the referees invoked the rule that a team with 4 yellows loses a player for the rest of the game. That was a potentially fatal call with 10 minutes left in an incredibly tight contest. The EG fans held their collective breath as this seemed to be an impossible task against the Crusader’s dexterous front line. However, the Avenger’s defense went on a rampage, forcing the driving Crusaders to outside the 8 meter circle and making them take tough shots. And when they were able to get one close, Fiona Baxter’s phenomenal saves were highlight film worthy. Along with effective clears to the capable EG offense, the Avengers worked together to slow the pace and were even able to score during this 10 minute player-down situation. EG goals scored in the second half by Dunwoody (2), Navarro (1) and Sprague (1). This was a thriller no matter which team you were routing for; however, it was the Avengers who held the lead, winning 15 to 14. The Avenger’s next match up is against La Salle at home on Tuesday, May 9, at 6:30 p.m.

Tommy Sprague is a team parent. Our thanks to him for covering Girls LAX. EG News is looking for similarly motivated sports enthusiasts to help us cover other EG sports. If you are interested, contact [email protected]. It’s a lot of fun!