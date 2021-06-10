Girls Lacrosse: La Salle Over EG, 18-12

Above: Helena Dunwoody goes low on the La Salle net. Photos by Chuck Nadeau (find all his photos at chuckn.com).

Both East Greenwich and La Salle came into this game looking for bear. It showed in the scoring. It wasn’t seven minutes into the first half and the score was 3 to 3.

This was a pretty even matchup and the score was tied 6 to 6 with 9 minutes left in the first half. La Salle went on a run and at the end of the first half it was 10 to 7 Lady Rams.

The second half was much like the first, and in the end, the Lady Rams won this one 18 to 12.

For the Avengers, Abby Walsh led scorers with 4. Mila Navarro and Helena Dunwoody both had hat tricks. Rounding out the scoring were Alex Mega and Izzy Gelzhiser with a goal apiece.