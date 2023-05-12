Girls Lacrosse: 10-8 Win Vs. La Salle

Above: Lindsey Rowe puts one upper left for a goal. Photo by Chuck Nadeau

By Tommy Sprague

The Avengers hosted the La Salle Rams on Tuesday night for their second meeting of the 2023 season. It was a special night at home as 6 to 8 year old girls teams from the East Greenwich Youth League were invited to be part of the Lady Avengers squad. As each starting Avenger player was announced, an EG Youth League player accompanied them as they were cheered through the team tunnel. Out on the field, all the girls stood together with hands on each other’s shoulders for the national anthem. This heartwarming image, along with the drama from C-130s flying over the turf on drills from Quonset, provided a poignant backdrop to another exciting evening home game.

In the first half, the Avengers found success at the draw; however, the Rams’ hustle and execution on ground balls kept the possession even between the two teams. Both teams put pressure on the net, but it was EG’s goalie Captain Fiona Baxter who once again saved critical goals to keep the score close. EG Goals were scored by senior captains Helena Dunwoody (2) and Mila Navarro (1), sophomores Catherine Sprague (1), and Maeve Kiernan (1). The most thrilling goal of the first half, however, came from an unlikely source – senior defensive captain Grace Birkett made a critical defensive play and found herself running downhill from the opposite side of the field. WIth no one stopping her, she fired in a powerful strike that ignited both her teammates and the fans, giving EG a 6 to 5 lead at the close of the first half.

Fans were treated to half time entertainment from the EG Youth League girls who scrimmaged each other in front of adoring fans. The young ladies dazzled the home town crowd, flexing their stick and shooting skills on the turf that some will surely play on in the future.

In the second half, the Avengers seemed to handle and distribute the ball better than the first. Baxter was impenetrable in the net, making tremendous saves, including a double stop, that limited the Rams offense. In the final 3 minutes, EG called a critical time out to remind the girls that they were up and needed to burn the clock. The Avengers effectively moved the ball evading the Rams defense, running down the clock and eventually winning the game. The final score was EG 10 to La Salle 8. Second half goals were scored by Dunwoody (1), Navarro (1), Sprague (1) and freshman Lindsey Rowe (1). Next game for the Avengers is Saturday at 7 p.m. away at Portsmouth.

Tommy Sprague is a team parent. Our thanks to him for covering Girls LAX. EG News is looking for similarly motivated sports enthusiasts to help us cover other EG sports. If you are interested, contact [email protected]. It’s a lot of fun!