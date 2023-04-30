Girls Lacrosse: 2 Wins & 100 Goals for Dunwoody, Navarro 

Above: Fiona Baxter makes one of her many saves. Photos by Chuck Nadeau

By Tommy Sprague

Young girls starting off in lacrosse today have amazing role models to watch on TV and admire in the sport like Charlotte North from Boston College, Jamie Ortega from UNC, or Emma Ward at Syracuse. But the East Greenwich lacrosse community celebrated two of our own role models Friday night when senior Captains Mila Navarro and Helena Dunwoody scored the 100th goal of their high school career on the Curtis Corner Middle School field in South Kingstown.

Despite this amazing milestone for both seniors and ultimately a win for the Avengers, the first half of the game was not pretty, in fact it was quite sloppy. The Rebels were scrappy and came out with an aggressive game plan. The Avengers struggled to maintain possession, losing the majority of the draws, and along with persistent turnovers, the score stayed close for the second meeting between these two teams. At the end of the first half, EG managed to edge out the Rebels with a score of 5 to 4 with goals scored by Dunwoody (3), Navarro (1) and sophomore Eva Dufresne (1).

In the second half, the Avenger’s defense elevated their press with tremendous steals and fast break opportunities created by seniors Izzy Gelzhiser and Grace Birkett, junior Lexi Kavanagh, Eva Dufresne and freshman Lindsey Rowe. Penalties and yellow cards were abundant with both teams spending time in the penalty box. EG Captain and goalie Fiona Baxter remained poised despite the many player-up opportunities SK had. Baxter made some incredible stops in what was one of her best performances, limiting the Rebels to only 4 goals. With this defensive momentum, the Avengers’ offense was electrified. Goals scored by Navarro (4), Dunwoody (2) and one a piece for Dufresne and Rowe helped the Avengers create a comfortable lead, eventually winning with a score of 14 to 8.

On Tuesday (4/25/23), the red hot Avengers, fresh off an exhilarating win against Barrington, hosted the Prout Crusaders at home on Carcieri field. EG soon realized that the Crusader’s mid season record of 1-6 did not reflect the talent and fire power they have on their roster.

Prout dominated the draw for what felt like the entire game, giving the Crusaders possession from every start. EG’s defensive efforts held fast though, creating turnovers and putting the ball back in the sticks of the Avengers. Seniors Izzy Gelzhiser and Grace Birkett, along with sophomore Olivia Prior maintained a solid stronghold against Prout’s advances, but it was senior Fiona Baxter adding that final protection in goal to ward off enemy fire.

When the Avengers did gain possession, their weapons were everywhere. Goals were shared by five different players from both the midfield and attack lines. Sophomore Catherine Sprague had three goals, senior Helena Dunwoody had two and senior Mila Navarro, freshman Lindsey Rowe and sophomore Eva Dufresne each had goals. The score at the end of the half was EG 8, Prout 5.

In the second half, it was Prout’s offensive stand out junior Silvia Mayo who attempted to end EG’s lead and bring momentum back to the Crusaders. However, despite Mayo’s incredible draw control and four additional goals, it was not enough to extinguish the Avenger’s offensive attack. EG’s offensive success continued with two goals from Dunwoody and junior Julia Moore along with additional individual goals from Navarro and Rowe. Prout’s frustration was unmistakable as evidenced by Mayo’s ejection from the game after receiving one green (warning) and two yellow (4 total minutes of penalty) cards. The final score was EG 14, Prout 9.

These wins put the Avengers at 7-1 on the season. EG faces a very difficult opponent at home on Thursday, May 4, at 6:30 p.m. against Moses Brown, but there is a chance to create history on Carceri field. Bring your young lax players out to the turf on Thursday to watch these role models and show your support as they continue their historic run.

Tommy Sprague is a team parent.