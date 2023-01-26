Girls JV Basketball: 34-31 Loss to Tiverton

Above: Layla Cameron circles the outside of the key. Credit: CN. Photos by Chuck Nadeau (chuckn.com).

A rare loss for the 10-2 squad.

The JV Girls Basketball team lost this one 34 to 31 to Tiverton, despite leading for a lot of the game. At the third, the Avengers were up by two, 26 to 24. In the last quarter, a lack of rebounding turned the game in the favor of the Tigers. Layla Cameron was EG’s leading scorer with 12 points.

Still, the JV team has had a mostly winning season, with a 10-2 record so far. 

“We struggled on the boards the other night, and while we were leading for most of the second half, foul trouble and the lack of timely rebounds hurt us in the end,” said Coach Karen Lockhart.

“We may be smaller in size and in numbers, but we really do have a group of talented and gritty kids. They work so hard on defense, getting steals and forcing turnovers and our team has found a way to score in transition this season really well,” she added. “Hoping to finish off a great JV season over the next couple of weeks with strong efforts across the board.” 

Next up for the JV Girls will be Monday,  Jan. 30, against Mt. Pleasant. Game time is 5:15 p.m. at EG.

Alessandra Falcon runs the baseline. Credit: CN

Layla Cameron circles the outside of the key. Credit: CN

Sarah Levy. Credit: CN

Maeve Kiernan makes an easy layup. Credit: CN

Lauren Elevado starts up court after a rebound. Credit: CN

