Girls Indoor Track Represents at New Englands

Above: The relay team, from left, Track meet, in uniform: Jessie Martin, Rylee Shunney, Bryn Shunney, and Leah Chace.

The Girls Indoor Track team represented East Greenwich at the New England Championships last weekend with a strong showing. Kate Butziger ran the 55 dash in 7.74 to kick off the day’s events. Leah Chace, Bryn Shunney, Jessie Martin, and Rylee Shunney gave it their all to run a season PR of 10:04, bumping them up nearly 10 places from their seed. Ana Caliri closed out the meet, running 12:10.

The Girls Indoor Track team members heading to Boston for New Englands dine on pasta the night before, from left: Rylee Shunney, Leah Chace, Bryn Shunney, Jessie Martin, Ana Caliri, and Kate Butziger.

 

