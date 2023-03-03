Girls Hoops: State Tourney Loss to La Salle, 52-50

Above: Sophia Schwarzbach sets the play. Photos by Chuck Nadeau (chuckn.com).

“Shoot to Thrill” (AC/DC, 1980). The song fits the game. The EG Girls made it a thriller, falling just short in the end, losing to La Salle, 52-50. It didn’t start out too well with the Avengers getting behind early, not their usual pattern.

Even in the third quarter, EG was down by 10 points. Then things started falling from the rafters … three pointers. There were five of them in the second half. Three from Alex Mega and two from Meghan Pagliaro. They were even making rebounds despite La Salle having a center who had to be over 6 feet. They had their chance, getting the ball with 30 seconds left in the game. They brought the time down to 6 seconds before attempting the final shot. It was no good and another attempt also failed.

The leading EG scorers in the game were seniors Alex Mega, with 20 points, and Meghan Pagliaro, with 10.

“I’m happy with how we played against one of the top competitors in the state!” said Mega. “I’m really proud of my team because I thought we put it all out there and fought hard offensively and defensively. Unfortunately, it didn’t go our way, but we worked hard and never gave up so there is nothing more I could’ve asked for.”

Pagliaro noted that D2 EG came close to beating D1 La Salle. “Although we didn’t win, I am very proud of our team and how well we did against La Salle, especially because of our difference in divisions. Faith Basler, Alex Mega, and I have been playing against some of the La Salle girls since we were in elementary school so it was fun to get to play them for our last game!”

With the season now over, both girls reflected back.

“I think that this team showed tremendous improvement from last year to this year and I have a lot of faith that the program will continue to grow in the future,” said Mega. “From the coaches to the players, we all created an environment that was fun to be a part of. I think that even though our season ended in the quarter finals we were one of the top competitors in Division 2 and showed a lot of heart in each and every game.”

“Overall, we had one of the best seasons we’ve had in the last four years,” said Pagliaro. “Our coach Dave Maccarone started at EG the same year that the the seniors began our freshman year so we have definitely grown as a team together!”

With this season in the record books, it’s time to start shooting for the next one. I wonder what songs the ladies will be playing next year. Maybe “We Are the Champions” (Queen, 1977)?