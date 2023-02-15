Girls Hoops: Record Breaker for Mega

Above: Alex Mega is handed the game ball by Tori Ahrens Prefontaine, EGHS Class of 2007 and the previous record holder. Photos by Chuck Nadeau

“One Out of Two” (Breakbot, 2012). There were two reasons to come to East Greenwich high school the day before Valentine’s Day. One is the girl’s basketball game, and the other was a good chance of Alex Mega breaking the school record for total points.

The game? Well, let’s not dwell on the 52 to 38 loss to Wheeler High in non-league play. The Avengers started out strong but ended up with a loss.

But Alex did break the record, with a three-pointer in the fourth quarter that pushed her over the 1,560 record held since 2007 by Tori Ahrens Prefontaine. Prefontaine was kind enough to attend the game and presented the game ball to Alex.

“I’m honored to be here,” said Prefontaine, who coached the Girls team for a few years. “I think it’s a wonderful accomplishment and I’m so glad to be able to be here and be a part of it.”

“We didn’t have our best game but that was also expected,” said Coach Dave Maccarone. “I knew Alex would be nervous and our team only wanted her to score. It’s been a pleasure to coach Alex the last four years. She’s truly talented on the basketball floor and she puts in many hours shooting that most people don’t see. She deserved that record and hopefully we have a long playoff run where she can add to it.”