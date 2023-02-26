Girls Hoops: Qtr. Final Loss to Chariho, 50-44

by | Feb 26, 2023

Above: Alex Mega drives through the paint. Photos by Chuck Nadeau (chuckn.com)

The EG Girls Basketball team lost 50-44 to Chariho last Monday (2/20/23), ending their D2 league playoff dreams. 

“It was a great game,” said Coach Dave Maccarone. “It was the best defense we played this year. But Chariho is tough for us – they are a little bigger and they have more players who can score.”

EG’s Alex Mega did her part, scoring 26 points for the Avengers.

Maccarone said the team has had the most regular season and league wins of the past four years. Because of that, they made the state tournament, ranked 14th out of 18 total teams.

The Avengers will play 3rd ranked La Salle on Wednesday. Because of its higher ranking, La Salle gets home court advantage.

Sophia Schwarzbach is blocked driving the lane. Photo: CN

Brooke Fairbanks finds herself in the middle. Photo: CN

Meghan Pagliaro brings the ball up the outside. Photo: CN

Sophia Schwarzbach goes down fighting for possession. Photo: CN

Coach Dave Maccarone gives instructions. Photo: CN

Value the news you get here on East Greenwich News? As a 501-c3, we depend on reader support. Become a sustaining (monthly) donor or make a one-time donation! Click on the Donate button below or send a check to EG News, 18 Prospect St., East Greenwich, RI 02818. Thanks.

DONATE

0 Comments

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

RELATED STORIES

EG Swim: Season Wrapup

EG Swim: Season Wrapup

Feb 19, 2023

Above: Seniors from left to right is Madison Siedliski, Matt Carasotto, Owen Thibodeau, Jessika...

Newsletter Sign Up

* indicates required

Archives

Latest Streaming

 