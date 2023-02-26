Girls Hoops: Qtr. Final Loss to Chariho, 50-44

Above: Alex Mega drives through the paint. Photos by Chuck Nadeau (chuckn.com)

The EG Girls Basketball team lost 50-44 to Chariho last Monday (2/20/23), ending their D2 league playoff dreams.

“It was a great game,” said Coach Dave Maccarone. “It was the best defense we played this year. But Chariho is tough for us – they are a little bigger and they have more players who can score.”

EG’s Alex Mega did her part, scoring 26 points for the Avengers.

Maccarone said the team has had the most regular season and league wins of the past four years. Because of that, they made the state tournament, ranked 14th out of 18 total teams.

The Avengers will play 3rd ranked La Salle on Wednesday. Because of its higher ranking, La Salle gets home court advantage.