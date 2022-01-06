Girls Hoops: NK Over EG, 81-59

Above: Alex Mega goes up for an unopposed layup. Photos by Chuck Nadeau (chuckn.com)

There was a poignant moment of silence at the beginning of the EG versus NK game for Olivia Passaretti, the EGHS junior who tragically lost her life in a motor vehicle accident Jan. 1.

Then the game was on.

The two teams played hard in the first half and were tied at 35 apiece at halftime. NK’s size advantage didn’t stop EG from making plays. Outside shooting showed up with both teams trading three-pointers. Alex Mega, who has become the Avengers biggest offensive weapon, had 37 points. But that wasn’t enough for a win. NK broke out in the second half to outscore EG by 22 points for a 81-59 win, with Jordan Moreau scoring 23 for the Skippers and Jillian Rogers and Anina Sherman scoring 18 and 17 respectively.

Next up for the EG Girls is Friday, Jan. 7, against Cranston West.

EG stats:

Alex Mega – 37 points

Megan Pagliaro – 7 points

Brooke Fairbanks – 7 points

Sophia Schwarzbach – 5 points

Molly Johnson – 3 points

NK stats:

Jordan Moreau – 23 points

Jillian Rogers – 18 points

Anina Sherman – 17 points

Katherine Martone – 12 points

Madison Krug – 4 points

Jordan D’ellesandro – 3 points

Caroline Peters – 2 points

Carolyn Lafferty – 2 points