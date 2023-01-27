Girls Hoops: EG Wins Big, 63-33, Over Tiverton

Above: Alex Mega brings the ball up court. Credit: CN

“A Walk in The Park” (Nick Stryker Band, 1979). We all need one, and the Girls Basketball team is no exception. The game with the Tiverton Tigers started out much closer than the final score of 63 to 33. But as the game progressed, I noticed that my prediction at the beginning of the season was coming true.

The Avengers have progressed and now with the playoffs quickly approaching, they seem to be in a good spot. It was nice to see them able to allow players to play that wouldn’t if the game were closer.

The scoring was led by Alex Mega with a total of 41. She had 4 from the three-point line. Second was Meghan Pagliaro with 10 points.

As of this game, they are third in their division with a record of 9-3-0 and an overall 10-4-0. There are only six league games left before the playoffs.

Find all of Chuck’s photos from the game HERE.