Girls Hoops: EG Tops Coventry, 58-54

Above: Alex Mega shoots a three over Coventry’s Madison Lupino Friday. Photos by Chuck Nadeau. Find all his photos at chuckn.com.

The EG Girls Basketball game against Coventry Friday night started out looking like it could be a blowout, but it turned into a nail biter, with the Avengers winning 58-54.

With EG sophomore Alex Mega taking command, at the end of the first 8 minutes of play, the score was 38 to 19 East Greenwich. By halftime, EG was up 46 to 35.

During the half, Coventry’s assistant coach, Rich Pendola, must’ve given his team quite a pep talk. They came out playing like a completely different team altogether. with some aggressive playing, and better shot making, they came to within two points in the last minute of play. In the end, East Greenwich held on to take the win by a score of 58 to 54.

Not much into the second half, Mega left the game holding her eye. She took an elbow under her right eye during a game last week, resulting in some stitches. She took another hit during Friday’s game. Fortunately, she was ok and returned to the game a few minutes later.

After the game, EG Coach Dave Maccarone lauded Mega for “carrying us offensively” – she had 34 points. He also noted seniors Sofia Bianco and Julia Stanger and junior Hope Gee for playing tough defense. “Freshman Gabby Johnson helped us seal the win with a foul shot at the end,” he said.

The girls are due to play their Senior Night game Sunday at 11:30 a.m. at home, but things may change because of the snow forecast.