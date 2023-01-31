Girls Hoops: EG Pours It On Over Mt. Pleasant, 64-40

Above: Look at Olivia Prior eyes – they never leave the ball. Photos by Chuck Nadeau (Chuckn.com).

When It Rains It Pours (Luke Combs, 2017). It poured for the Avengers against the Mount Pleasant Kilties Monday (1/30/23). With 4 three pointers in a 27-point first quarter, you knew where this one was going. The final was Avengers 64 and Kilties 40.

Even though this one did not give you heartburn, there were still problems. Rebounding remains an issue. Even though the Mount Pleasant team was overall shorter than EG, the Avengers had trouble coming up (or down) with the ball.

I heard Coach Dave Maccarone at one point counting the defensive rebound misses under their net and when he got to six, he called a time out.

I have to give a shoutout to #5 Olivia Prior. Her defensive play on the court was something to see. Her eyes never left the ball as she defended her player. Even though she didn’t score, the coach give her a few at-a-girls for her relentless play.

High scorer for the Avengers was Alex Mega with a total of 32, which included 4 three pointers. Second was Meghan Pagliaro with 11 points, 9 of those from three pointers.

Next up for the A’s will be on 2/3 against Chariho at EG.