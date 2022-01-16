Girls Hoops: EG Falls to Portsmouth, 54-33

Above: Brook Fairbanks drives the lane for a layup.
Not a lot to say about this one. East Greenwich was up against it from the start. Portsmouth was taller and more aggressive. They lost 54-33. The Avengers are 3-9 overall, 2-9 in conference play.
EG’s next game is Wednesday at Barrington.
Meghan Pagliaro keeps the ball after a Portsmouth foul.
Brook Fairbanks makes it tough for Portsmouth.
Alex Mega drives the left side.
Alex Mega drives the side.
The 2021-22 Girls Basketball Avengers.
