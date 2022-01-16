Girls Hoops: EG Falls to Portsmouth, 54-33

by | Jan 15, 2022

Above: Brook Fairbanks drives the lane for a layup.

Not a lot to say about this one. East Greenwich was up against it from the start. Portsmouth was taller and more aggressive. They lost 54-33. The Avengers are 3-9 overall, 2-9 in conference play.

EG’s next game is Wednesday at Barrington.

Meghan Pagliaro keeps the ball after a Portsmouth foul.

Brook Fairbanks makes it tough for Portsmouth.

Alex Mega drives the left side.

Alex Mega drives the side.

The 2021-22 Girls Basketball Avengers.

Value the news you get here on East Greenwich News? As a 501-c3, we depend on reader support. Become a sustaining (monthly) donor or make a one-time donation! Click on the Donate button below or send a check to EG News, 18 Prospect St., East Greenwich, RI 02818. Thanks.

DONATE

0 Comments

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

RELATED STORIES

Newsletter Sign Up

* indicates required

Archives

Latest Streaming

 