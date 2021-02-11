Girls Hoops: EG Falls to Bay View, 41-32

Above: Sofia Bianco drives the middle. Photos by Chuck Nadeau. Find all his photos at chuckn.com.

It was a rough start for the Avengers girls Wednesday’s Senior Night game against Bay View, with no points scored until five minutes in. By the time EG got on the board, Bay View had already scored 14 points. EG did not give up, however, and with help from sophomore Alex Mega, they got within 6 points in the fourth quarter. Bay View pulled farther ahead at the end, with a final score of 41-32.

“We had so many open shots that just wouldn’t go in, it was one of those nights,” said Coach Dave Maccarone. “Besides Alex’s offensive effort. Sophia Bianco, Julia Stanger, Meghan Pagliario, Hope Gee and Karaline Scaramella played lockdown defense in the fourth quarter and got the lead down to 6 with two minutes left but Bayview made a couple nice plays at the end.”

Mega scored 12 points, Gee scored 6, and Bianco and Pagliario each had 4 points.

“One thing that’s really stood out and I’m proud of with this team is they all play hard and never give up the whole game,” Maccarone said. “Might not show with the wins and losses but it’s not unnoticed. A bunch of other coaches, who have watched us play, have said that to me. That’s definitely a great trait for a program.”

UPDATE: After a win Thursday against Portsmouth (after a 3-pointer by Meghan Pagliaro in the final seconds for a 46-43 victory), the Girls are 3-4 on the season.