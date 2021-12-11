Girls Hoops: EG Drops Injury Fund Game to Coventry, 56-52

Going by the final score of 56 to 52 and a win for Coventry, it could appear to have been a close game. But the injury fund game only got tight in the final minutes, as the East Greenwich Girls Basketball team were able to close a gap that had held for most of the game. With seven minutes left on the clock, the Avengers trailed by 12.
In this opening game of the season the nerves showed, but EG has the skills and the plays are starting to work.
Molly Johnson defends against Coventry.
Meghan Pagliaro gets set for a foul shot.
Alex Mega starts her drive in front of the EG bench.
Value the news you get here on East Greenwich News? As a 501-c3, we depend on reader support. Become a sustaining (monthly) donor or make a one-time donation! Click on the Donate button below or send a check to EG News, 18 Prospect St., East Greenwich, RI 02818. Thanks.
0 Comments