Girls Hoops: EG Drops Injury Fund Game to Coventry, 56-52

Going by the final score of 56 to 52 and a win for Coventry, it could appear to have been a close game. But the injury fund game only got tight in the final minutes, as the East Greenwich Girls Basketball team were able to close a gap that had held for most of the game. With seven minutes left on the clock, the Avengers trailed by 12.

In this opening game of the season the nerves showed, but EG has the skills and the plays are starting to work.